LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – With their second round pick (44th overall) the Pittsburgh Pirates selected experienced lefty pitcher Hunter Barco.

Barco pitched three seasons at the University of Florida, starting 29 games and accumulating a 17-5 win-loss record with a 3.18 earned run average.

His final season as a Gator was cut short in May, when he announced he would undergo Tommy John surgery. At the time, Barco was projected a first-round pick by many analysts.

While in college, Barco received a number of accolades, including making the 2020 Freshman All-American Team and being named tot he 2021 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.