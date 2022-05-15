PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates did not record a single hit on Sunday, but managed to top the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 at PNC Park.

It is the first time that a team has held an opponent without a hit and lost since 2008 and only 6th time in the modern era.

With one out in the 8th inning and the bases loaded, Ke’Bryan Hayes beat out a double-play to plate Rodolfo Castro which proved to be the winning run.

Hunter Greene and Art Warren walked the bases loaded leading up to the Hayes fielders choice.

Greene went 7.1 innings allowing no hits with 9 strikeouts.

Chris Stratton got the win for Pittsburgh throwing an inning with a walk and strikeout.

Jose Quintana got the start for the Bucs, going seven innings allowing just three hits with five K’s.

Pittsburgh improves to 15-19 on the year.