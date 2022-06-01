LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers with an 8-4 win in the series finale on Wednesday night.

Bryan Reynolds and Rodolfo Castro each hit a two-run home run in the win. Castro finished with four RBIs in the win for Pittsburgh.

Chase De Jong picked up the win in relief for Pittsburgh, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout.

Mookie Betts his his 16th home run of the season for the Dodgers.

Pittsburgh improves to 22-27 on the season. The Pirates are off on Thursday and will return to action on Friday night at home against Arizona.

Los Angeles drops to 33-17 on the campaign. The Dodgers will host the Mets on Thursday night.