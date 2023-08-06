PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed veteran pitcher Thomas Hatch off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Both teams announced the transaction on Sunday evening.

Hatch was designated for assignment this week, after just over four years in Toronto.

He has appeared in six games with the Blue Jays this season, posting an ERA of 4.26. In 46.2 innings of work, he has struck out 45 batters allowing 28 earned runs and seven home runs.

In four years in the Major Leagues, the right-hander has posted a career record of 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA.