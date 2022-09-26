PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed former Yankees’ infielder Miguel Andujar off waivers.

He has been added to Pittsburgh’s active roster, while Greg Allen Michael Chavis have reportedly been designated for assignment.

Andujar finished second to Shohei Ohtani in American League Rookie of the Year voting back in 2018 after batting .297 with 27 home runs.

However, since that breakout season, Andujar has appeared in just 105 games for the Yankees, but was unable to stick in the big leagues as the team experimented with playing him in various defensive positions.

The 27-year old has two seasons of arbitration control.

This season with the Yankees, Andujar has made 100 plate appearances batting just .229. However, he was batting .285 with 13 home runs at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.