PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed first-baseman Lewin Diaz off waivers from the Miami Marlins.

Diaz has played three seasons in the Major Leagues with Miami after being acquired in a trade from Minnesota. He was previously considered one the of the Twins’ top prospects before being dealt to Miami in a deal involving reliever Sergio Romo.

Last season, he played in 58 games, batting .169 with 5 home runs and 11 RBI’s.

For his career, Diaz has posted a batting average of .181 with 13 homers and 27 RBI’s.

To make room on the roster, Hoy Park has been designated for assignment.

Park was acquired by the Pirates along with Diego Castillo in a trade with the Yankees which sent reliever Clay Holmes to New York.

He appeared in just 23 games last season, batting .216 with 2 homers and 16 RBI’s.