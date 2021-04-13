Pirates chase Snell in 1st inning, beat Padres 8-4

The Pirates topped the Padres 8-4 Tuesday night

by: John Perrotto, The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jacob Stallings doubles off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell, driving in two runs, during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – Jacob Stallings had three hits and three RBIs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates chased Blake Snell in the first inning of an 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The game lasted four hours and seven minutes, and included 17 walks, seven hit batters and 27 runners left on base.

Stallings hit a two-run double off the top of the left-field fence in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the second.

That helped the Pirates take a 5-3 lead en route to their third win in four games.

San Diego had its four-game winning streak end as Snell retired just two of the eight batters he faced.

