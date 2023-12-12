PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced that catcher Endy Rodriguez underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL and will miss the entire 2024 season.

He suffered the injury to his UCL on Nov. 13 while playing a Winter Ball game in the Dominican Republic.

The Pirates say he is expected to return to baseball activity in 10-12 months.

Rodriguez was considered a favorite to be Pittsburgh’s starting catcher this season.

The 23-year-old made his Major League debut for the Pirates last summer. He posted a .220 batting average with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 57 games.

Rodriguez was originally acquired by Pittsburgh in a three-team trade with the Mets and Padres that sent pitcher Joe Musgrove to San Diego in January 2021.