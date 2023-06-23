MIAMI, Fla. (WKBN) – Nick Gonzales, the seventh overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, is officially getting called up the join the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team made the announcement official ahead of Friday’s tilt in Miami against the Marlins that he will start at second base and hit seventh in his major league debut.

Pittsburgh’s #5 overall prospect spent 57 games in Triple-A this season where he was sporting a .257 batting average and .370 on-base percentage with 14 doubles and 27 runs batted in.

The 24-year-old was drafted top ten in 2020 after being named the National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper after hitting .448 with 12 home runs in a 16-game, COVID-shortened season.

The team optioned outfield Cal Mitchell back to Triple-A Indianapolis after a brief stint in the majors.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Gonzales, RHP Vince Velasquez was transferred to the 60-day injured list after being placed on the 15-day IL at the beginning of May.

At the time of his injury, Velasquez had a 4-3 record with a team-best 3.06 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 35.1 innings of work.