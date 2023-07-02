SEATTLE (WKBN) – Mitch Keller will represent the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

This is the first All-Star selection for Keller after the starting pitcher’s breakout first half of the year, where he currently sits at 9-3 with a 3.34 earned run average and is tied for the league lead in complete games and shutouts.

Earlier in the season, Keller became the first Buccos pitcher since 1920 to throw seven scoreless innings with no walks and 13 strikeouts.

This is the second consecutive season the Pirates are sending one player after closer David Bednar made the trip to the mid-summer classic last season.

All-Star Week activities begin at T-Mobile Park this weekend with the MLB Draft on Sunday, followed by the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 10, and the All-Star Game Tuesday, July 11.

