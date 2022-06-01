LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Chavis and Tucupita Marcano each hit two-run homers and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to take their second straight series from the NL West leaders.

The Pirates won four of five games against the Dodgers in May and conclude their LA visit on Wednesday.

The Dodgers dropped just their fifth series of the season after wasting several chances. They failed to capitalize on seven walks and a hit batter.

Trea Turner blasted a two-run homer to extend his hitting streak to 23 straight games, tops in the majors this season.