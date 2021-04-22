Pirates add veteran slugger to active roster

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Todd Frazier bats during a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pirates selected the contract of veteran Todd Frazier prior to Thursday’s series finale against the Tigers.

The 35-year-old signed a minor league contract with Pittsburgh during the offseason. He hit three home runs with two doubles in spring training.

He was cut at the end of the spring, but re-signed to a minor league deal prior to the season.

The 35-year-old spent the 2020 season with the New York Mets, playing in 14 games, hitting .224 with two home runs and 5 RBIs.

For his career, Frazier has a .242 batting average with 218 home runs and 636 RBIs.

In addition, the Pirates have designated Dustin Fowler for assignment. They have also placed starting pitcher Chad Kuhl on the 10-day injured list with shoulder discomfort.

Reliever Geoff Hartlieb was also recalled from the minor leagues.