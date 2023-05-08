PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected the contract of veteran infielder Chris Owings.

To make room on the roster, infielder Mark Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He was batting .275 with 4 RBIs this season for Pittsburgh.

The 31-year-old Owings is batting .273 with two home runs and five doubles in the minor leagues this season.

Last season, Owings split the season between the Yankees and Orioles organizations. He appeared in 26 games in the Major Leagues with Baltimore, batting just .107 in 68 plate appearances.

In parts of 10 seasons with the big leagues, Owings has posted a career average of .239 with 37 home runs and 227 RBIs.

He previously played for five teams including the Diamondbacks, Rockies, Royals, Orioles and Red Sox.