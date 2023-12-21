PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a minor league contract with veteran infielder Jake Lamb.

The deal includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training.

The 33-year-old has played 10 seasons in the big leagues. He spent the 2023 season with the Angels, batting .216 with two home runs and 5 RBIs in 18 games.

He previously played for the Diamondbacks, Athletics, White Sox, Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Mariners.

In 723 Major League games, Lamb has posted a career batting average of .235 with 96 homers and 342 RBIs.