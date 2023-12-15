PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially acquired outfielder Edward Olivares in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

In the deal, Kansas City receives minor league infielder Deivis Nadal.

The 28-year old Olivares posted a batting average of .263 with 12 home runs, 23 doubles, 4 triples, 36 RBI’s, with 11 stolen bases in 107 games for the Royals in 2023.

He previously made his Major League debut with the Padres. He was originally signed by Toronto as a non-drafted free agent in 2014.

He owns a career MLB batting average of .261 with 24 homers and 73 RBI’s. He also has stolen 15 bases in his big league career.