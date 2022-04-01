PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired infielder Josh VanMeter in a trade with the the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In exchange, Arizona received right-handed pitcher Listher Sosa, who spent last season in the Florida Complex rookie league.

To make room on the roster, the Pirates have designated outfielder Jared Oliva for assignment.

VanMeter is a former fifth-round pick of Arizona back in 2013. ‘

Last season, he batted .143 with an RBI in 14 at-bats. For his career, he is batting .231 with 3 home runs and 12 RBI’s.

He has spent time at first base, second base, third base, left field, and right field.