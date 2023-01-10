PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired minor league outfielder Chavez Young in a trade with the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Young has piled up at least 20 stolen bases in his last four minor league seasons and has 119 steals on 153 career attempts. That’s a success rate of 77.7%.

He is a career .266 hitter with 31 home runs across six minor league seasons. Last season, he batted .234 with five homers in 65 games at Triple-A Buffalo.

In exchange, Toronto receives right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson. He was designated for assignment last Thursday to make room for newly-signed pitcher Rich Hill. Thompson was acquired by Pittsburgh from Miami in the November 2021 trade that sent catcher Jacob Stallings to the catcher.

Last season, the 29-year-old Thompson logged 22 starts for the Pirates, posting a record of 3-10 with a 5.18 ERA.