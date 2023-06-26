PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired pitcher Andre Jackson in a minor trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In exchange, the Dodgers receive cash considerations.

Jackson was designated for assignment by Los Angeles last Tuesday.

The right-hander was drafted in the 12th round by Los Angeles in 2017. This season with L.A., he has posted an ERA of 6.62 in 17 2/3 innings of relief work.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Pittsburgh designated infielder Mark Mathias for assignment. He hit .231 in 22 games after being acquired from Texas back in March.