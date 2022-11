PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first-baseman Ji-Man Choi in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Young pitching prospect Jack Hartman heads to the Rays in the deal.

Last season in Tampa Bay, Choi batted .233 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI’s in 113 games.

He previously spent time in the Major Leagues with the Brewers, Yankees, and Angels.

In seven big league seasons, Choi has posted a career batting average of .239 with 61 homers and 225 RBI’s.