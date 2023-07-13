PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates officially released the 2024 regular season schedule on Thursday.

Pittsburgh will open the season on the road in Miami on March 28 to open a four-game series. They will then travel to Washington for three games to conclude a seven-game road trip.

The Pirates will host Baltimore in the home opener on Friday, April 5 at PNC Park.

The Pirates will visit the Cleveland Guardians Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

The complete 2024 Pittsburgh Pirates schedule can be found here.