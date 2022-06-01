CLEVELAND (AP) – Rookie Konnor Pilkington struck out eight in five innings for his first major league win and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep.



Pilkington, making his third career start and sixth appearance, worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth.

The left-hander is taking the rotation spot of injured Aaron Civale.

José Ramírez had a run-scoring groundout in the fifth for his major league leading 52nd RBI. Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez and Richie P

alacios also drove in runs for Cleveland.

Kansas City has dropped 11 of 13 and has the worst record in the majors at 16-33.