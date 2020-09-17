Pidgeon’s hat trick powers unbeaten West Branch to big win over Ursuline

Senior captain Jillian Pidgeon scored three goals for the Warriors in a convincing 8-0 victory Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls soccer team defeated Ursuline, 8-0 Wednesday night at the YSU soccer complex on campus.

The Warriors wasted little time, coming out aggressive and scoring within the first four minutes, courtesy of Bri Thomas. The freshman Thomas finished with two goals on the night.

Senior captain Jillian Pidgeon had a big game with three goals of her own. Addy Jones, Sophia Gregory and Daphne Snyder rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.

With the win, West Branch improves to 7-0-1 on the season, while Ursuline drops to 5-2-1.