Pidgeon’s 21 enough for West Branch to power by Minerva

Jillian Pidgeon led all scorers with 21 points

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Jillian Pidgeon nets 21 points as West Branch tops Minerva, 58-36. Pidgeon finished with a trio of three-pointers.

West Branch improves to 13-4 overall and 6-3 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference.

The Lady Warriors had 8 players who scored four points or more. Among those, Sophie Gregory and Livvie Showalter closed out their afternoons with 10 and 9 rebounds respectively. Each had 6 points apiece.

West Branch is scheduled to play at McDonald on Monday.

Jenna Cassidy led Minerva with 16 points as Coletta Miller nearly missed a double-double (14 points, 9 rebounds).

The Lady Lions return home on Monday to face Marlington.