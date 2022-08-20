JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKBN) – Prior to the Pittsburgh Steelers second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Mike Tomlin announced rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett would move ahead of Mason Rudolph and get reps with the first team.

But, it was still Mitch Trubisky who started again for the Steelers, getting snaps into the second quarter, finishing 5-8 for 60 yards after three drives.

Those Trubisky-led drives resulted in a missed field goal and two punts.

Mike Tomlin said all week, he wanted to see Kenny Pickett get some varsity snaps, and Pickett saw that when he entered with just over six minutes left in the first half.

After a three-and-out, Pickett led a 5-play 63-yard touchdown drive in 42 seconds that was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Benny Snell.

The Steelers would take a 7-6 lead into the half and Pickett’s day would end there, he went 6-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Mason Rudolph would take snaps to start the second half. After a three-and-out drive, the second would start pinned deep on their own 2-yard line. Rudolph would be called for intentional grounding in the endzone, resulting in a safety.

Rudoplh would bounce back and get a chance to mount another comeback for the Steelers, when he led a 6-play 52 yard touchdown drive in 1:07 seconds with just under two minutes to play.

Rudolph finished 17-21 for 127 yards and a touchdown in his half leading the Pittsburgh offense.

The Steelers defense would hold, as the Jaguars missed a potential game-winning field goal as time expired.

Pittsburgh beat Jacksonville 16-15 and will play their final preseason game next week against the Detroit Lions.