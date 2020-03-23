PIAA winter sports remain “on hold”

PIAA Spring sports have been pushed back two weeks, while winter sports remain on hold.

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Given the “stay at home” order in seven counties directed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, all commonwealth schools are closed for another two weeks.

As a result, Spring sports are likewise postponed another two weeks. In addition, winter sports tournaments remain on hold. No date has been determined to restart of these sports.

In a published release from Monday, the PIAA says that it will continue to receive information from the governor’s office, as well as the Department of Health & the Department of Education before providing additional updates.

The Kennedy Catholic Girls, Hickory Boys, Grove City Boys, and Farrell Boys remain alive in the PIAA basketball tournament.