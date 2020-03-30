PIAA updates status on winter and spring sports

No official action was taken regarding the start of Spring sports or the potential restart of the winter championships.

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Winter and Spring high school sports remain on hold in Pennsylvania.

Due to the closure of schools and the “stay at home” directives in 26 counties imparted by Governor Tom Wolf, the PIAA met via teleconference on Monday, and offered an updated on the situation.

With schools still closed indefinitely, the PIAA will continues to follow the guidance of the governor, the Department of Health, and the Department of Education before making any final decisions regarding the status of sports activities.

The Kennedy Catholic Girls, Hickory Boys, Grove City Boys, and Farrell Boys remain alive in the PIAA basketball tournament.