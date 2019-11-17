PIAA State Quarterfinals set: Farrell, Wilmington, and Sharon to play Friday

Farrell, Wilmington, and Sharon will continue their quests for a coveted state title on Friday night.

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The PIAA Football State Quarterfinal dates/time are now set. Farrell, Wilmington, and Sharon will continue their quests for a coveted state title on Friday night.

In Class A, the defending state champion Farrell Steelers (11-2) will meet Coudersport Friday night at 7 p.m. at Dubois High School.

In Class AA, the Wilmington Greyhounds (11-0) will face-off with Ridgway Friday night at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock University.

Also on Friday, the Sharon Tigers (9-3) will battle Bald Eagle at Clarion University at 7 p.m.