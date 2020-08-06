PIAA responds to Wolf’s recommendation to halt sports until January

The PIAA Board of Directors is slated to meet Friday afternoon to review the action

PIAA

Credit: Pexels via Pixabay

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The PIAA responded to Governor Tom Wolf’s strong recommendation that no sports take place until January 1.

The PIAA Board of Directors is slated to meet Friday afternoon to review the action. An official statement will be provided after that.

Highlights of the recommendation include:

  • Applies to team and individual, school and non-school recreational youth sports
  • Includes competitions, intramural play and scrimmages
  • Continue conditioning, drills and other training activities on an individual basis
  • Does not apply to collegiate and professional sports
  • Gathering limits remain unchanged — no more than 25 people may gather indoors and 250 outdoors
  • The administration is updating existing sports guidance to reflect this recommendation

There is already a petition started by players and coaches to not terminate the sports season. That petition currently has over 71,000 signatures.

