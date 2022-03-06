YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The PIAA has released the first round matchups with site locations and game time for the upcoming first round of the boys and girls state tournament.

Nine teams from the Valley remain left alive for a state championship.

Below are the local matchups, all games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Tuesday

Geibel Catholic @ Farrell (boys)

Hickory @ Quaker Valley (boys)

Apollo-Ridge @ West Middlesex (girls)

Keystone Oaks @ Greenville (girls)

Avonworth @ Lakeview (girls)

Wednesday

Winchester Thurston @ Kennedy Catholic (boys) at 7:30 p.m.

West Middlesex @ Fort Cherry (boys)

North Clarion @ Kennedy Catholic (girls) at 6 p.m.

Farrell @ Union (girls)