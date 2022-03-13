YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The PIAA released sites and times for the upcoming boys and girls basketball PIAA Quarterfinals for next week.

In Class A girls action, Kennedy Catholic will meet Otto Eldred on Wednesday at Clarion University. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m.

The Neshannock girls will be in action on Tuesday as they face rival Shenango at Blackhawk High School with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

The KC boys are still left alive as well in Class 2A, the Golden Eagles will take on Portage on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. from Clarion University.

In Class 5A, New Castle will meet WPIAL foe Penn Hills in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. from Robert Morris University.