YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, the PIAA released the sites and times for the quarterfinals of the state baseball and softball tournaments.

Locally, four teams from Mercer County have advanced to the quarterfinals, two in baseball and two in softball.

All games are scheduled for Thursday.

In Class 1A baseball, West Middlesex will take on Southern Fulton at Homer City High School with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

The Big Reds are coming off a 12-2 (five innings) win in the first round over Union.

After a 7-4 win in their first round game, Sharpsville will take on Burgettstown in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Westminster College on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

On the softball side, Jamestown won a state tournament game for the first time in school history and will now play Chestnut Ridge in the Class 3A quarterfinals at North Allegheny High School at 4 p.m.

In Class 2A, Sharpsville won 15-4 in the first round and will take on Neshannock in the quarterfinals at Westminster College with first pitch slated for 4 p.m.