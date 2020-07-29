PIAA releases plans for the start of fall sports

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The PIAA provided the latest update on the status of football on Thursday.

The PIAA has laid out and approved a plan for fall sports that includes options of a regular start date, an alternative start date and a hybrid start date.

The PIAA provided the following details in a release:

Regular Start:

First date for heat acclimatization is Monday, August 10

First practice date is Monday, August 17

First Contest Date Golf: Thursday, August 20

First Contest Date Girls’ Tennis: Monday, August 24

First Contest Date Football: Friday, August 28 (Week “0”)

First Contest Date Remaining Fall Sports: Friday, September 4 (CC, GVB, FH, SOC, WP)



Alternate Start:

First date of heat acclimatization no earlier than Monday, August 10

First practice date no earlier than Monday, August 17

Each sport must have the minimum length of preseason completed (three weeks is the minimum for all sports except for golf (three days) and tennis (one week) before competition is permitted)

First Contest Date: Monday, September 14 (GOLF, GT, CC, GVB, FH, SOC, WP)

First Contest Date: Friday, September 18 (Football)



Hybrid Start:

As part of an alternative schedule, competition for fall sports should begin no later than Monday, October 5, or may be later with a request to the respective District Committee. Any combination of the established start dates or the alternative schedule must comply with the established pre-season practice guidelines and may be utilized to accommodate the needs of each local school, community and sport.

The alternative plans can be varied from sport to sport.

The PIAA Board of Directors is committed to meet again prior to the start of fall contests to monitor schools preseason participation and any issues that may arise from the start of the fall sports season.