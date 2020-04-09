PIAA officially cancels winter and spring sports

The PIAA officially cancelled all 2019-2020 winter and Spring sports on Thursday afternoon.

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The PIAA officially cancelled all 2019-2020 winter and Spring sports on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement comes on the heels of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf cancelling schools for the remainder of the current school year.

Prior to the announcement, the Kennedy Catholic Girls, Hickory Boys, Grove City Boys, and Farrell Boys remained alive in the PIAA basketball tournament. All were hopeful of completing postseason play.

Spring sports that are affected include baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys tennis, boys volleyball, and track-and-field.