PIAA moving forward with fall sports

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The PIAA has announced that it will proceed with fall sports for now, unless directed otherwise by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

PIAA is moving forward with start of the Fall Sports Season as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/HGyoPde6cB — PIAA (@PIAASports) July 15, 2020

The heat acclimation period begins on August 10, with the first practice date slated for August 17.

This is subject to change between now and then, but the state’s governing body for sports is confident in the interim.

In a release posted on social media, the PIAA said:

Our focus is the health and safety of student athletes which is paramount moving forward with athletics. Each member school has developed health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day. Participation in athletics has known health benefits, including providing physical fitness and mental wellness which is necessary in a time of uncertainty for our student athletes. PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change.”

The PIAA is slated to meet again at the end of July, enabling them to discuss updates to the situation.