PIAA meeting Friday, could make decision on high school fall sports in Pennsylvania

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania high school athletes are unsure about what their season is going to look like this fall, but the answer may be on the way. After two weeks of discussions, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) may come down with a decision Friday.

At a press conference August 6, Gov. Tom Wolf said he wants to see high school and recreational sports postponed until January 2021.

Later that day, PIAA — the governing body of high school sports in Pennsylvania — held an emergency meeting. They expressed their disappointment with the governor’s recommendation.

From their meeting the following day, they asked Wolf’s office to work with them to create a safe plan for fall sports.

The governor’s office told the PIAA that this continues to be a local school decision.

Many local schools want to play, including Kennedy Catholic in Hermitage.

Athletic director John Niemi said the waiting period has been stressful for not only himself, but his athletes.

“That’s typical PIAA. They want to look closely at the situation and, again, we ran summer workouts just like we always have and the last two weeks have been continuing on, and we’ve been fortunate to have zero cases and so we just continue with what we’re doing now until we’re told otherwise.”

He said nearby communities are allowed to play football this fall and asks why schools like his aren’t.

“Literally, Hubbard’s five miles away and they’ll be playing. You can probably hear their football games from here. That’s another argument that the parents, and the students and everybody else has, that if they’re playing in Ohio, why can’t we play over here in PA? PA’s a big state, I realize that, but in this area, I realize that seems to be the sentiment.”

Over the past two weeks, schools and their athletes have been allowed to continue preseason workouts and practices if they follow the governor’s school sports guidance and any school-adopted plans.

The PIAA did not say if it will definitely have a decision by the end of Friday’s meeting, but we’ll keep you updated with what happens.

