PENNSYLVANIA – (WKBN) – The brackets for the quarterfinals of the PIAA high school football championship are set.

PIAA 2A:

Farrell (10-1) vs. Westinghouse (8-1), at Farrell High School, on Friday, Nov. 24, at 7:00 p.m.

PIAA 3A:

Central (6-1) vs. Hickory (10-1), at Mansion Park Altoona, on Friday, Nov. 24, at 7:00 p.m.

According to the PIAA, all tickets are $8.00 plus processing fees.