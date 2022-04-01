(WKBN) – It is one of the most exciting moments in basketball — a buzzer beater. In Pennsylvania, the moment could begin to happen more often with discussions involving installing shot clocks into the high school game.

“Very hopeful,” said Greenville girls basketball head coach Samantha Faler. “Being a defensive coach and my girls playing with so much heart and hustle on the defensive end, I love the idea of only having them play for a little bit instead of minutes until we force a turnover or bad shot. I am super excited for the possibility of it.”

If they decide in favor of a shot clock, it will not go into effort until at least the 2024-2025 season.

In a limited survey by the Pennsylvania Basketball Coaches Association this year, 77% of coaches said they were in favor of a shot clock.

Currently, 14 states have shot clocks in high school, something Falor says can help the girls’ game.

“I think that would change things a lot,” Faler said. “I think it would be great for the girls’ game in general, really speed it up. Women’s basketball has come so far and I think that would help even more.”

It does pose an interesting problem for schools and administration though — money. Some estimates say the cost could run close to $10,000.

“I do not know the answer to that, that would be something that would be hard to budget for,” said Hickory athletic director Madeline Hoffman.

Hoffman says not only would the initial cost be a hurdle, but staffing and training too.

“It is going to be really hard to staff this,” Hoffman said. “I have a hard enough time finding someone to run the regular clock for all these games. But to implement that, and the training and everything that goes into that, I feel like it is a tough task for a lot of these schools.”

The PIAA is sending out a survey to all member schools this April then in May, the committee will meet again for a recommendation before the board potentially votes.