PIAA gives green light to allow high school fall sports in the fall

The PIAA made the decision Friday about their fall sports schedule

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The PIAA has decided to give the green light for schools to make their own decisions on whether or not to play fall sports.

The board voted in favor 25-5, with two members absent.

Fall sports practices will begin Monday, August 24.

Scrimmages for football will begin September 5th with the first games on September 11th.

Two weeks ago, the PIAA decided to postpone fall sports for two weeks to try and allow more time to make a decision.

Governor Tom Wolf has recommended that all sports be postponed until January 1.

More stories from WKBN.com: