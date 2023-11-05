PENNSYLVANIA – (WKBN) – The first round of the 2023 District 10 football playoffs is in the books and the matchups are set for the semi-finals and more in some cases.

Semi-final games are set and here are the matchups.

Class 1A matchups

Lakeview v.s Mercer 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Slippery Rock High School

Class 2A matchups

Farrell v.s Wilmington 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Hickory High School

Mercyhurst Prep v.s Sharpsville 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Fairview High School

Class 3A matchups