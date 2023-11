PENNSYLVANIA – (WKBN) – The second round of the 2023 District 10 football playoffs is in the books and the matchups are set for the finals.

Here are the playoff matchups for this coming week.

District 10 championships:

Class 3A:

Hickory vs. Sharon Saturday at 7 p.m. at Farrell High School

Class 2A:

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Farrell Saturday at noon at Meadville High School

Class 1A:

Cambridge Springs vs. Lakeview Friday at 7 p.m. at Meadville High School