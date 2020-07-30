PIAA clarifies fan attendance policy for fall sports

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Upon receiving countless inquiries regarding the ability of spectators to attend athletic events, the PIAA clarified the policy on Thursday.
In a release, the PIAA said, “This is not a PIAA decision. PIAA is following the sports guidance put out by the Wolf Administration.”
That official guidance reads as follows:
Any sports-related activities in yellow or green phased counties must adhere to the gathering
limitations set forth by the governor’s plan for phased reopening (25 in yellow, 250 outdoors
and 25 indoors in green) and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50% of total occupancy
otherwise permitted by law. During the yellow and green phases of reopening, sports-related
activities at the PK-12 level are limited to student-athletes, coaches, officials and staff only. The
addition of visitors and spectators will be contingent upon future health conditions within the
state and local communities.
Please note if this guidance changes, PIAA will follow the information as permitted by the
Department of Health, Department of Education and the governor’s office.