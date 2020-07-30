PIAA clarifies fan attendance policy for fall sports

"PIAA is following the sports guidance put out by the Wolf Administration"

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Upon receiving countless inquiries regarding the ability of spectators to attend athletic events, the PIAA clarified the policy on Thursday.

In a release, the PIAA said, “This is not a PIAA decision. PIAA is following the sports guidance put out by the Wolf Administration.”

That official guidance reads as follows: