PIAA cancels spring sports; State Champion West Middlesex with no chance at repeat in 2020

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The West Middlesex Baseball Team will not get a chance to win back-to-back state championships this season.

Thursday the PIAA officially cancelled all remaining spring sports, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes on the heels of Governor Tom Wolf cancelling classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

West Middlesex Head Coach Kevin Hoffman spoke with Sports Team 27 to discuss the disappointment of losing an entire season of high school baseball.

The Big Reds won the PIAA Class A State Championship in 2019, becoming the first Mercer County school to win a state crown since Wilmington did so all the way back in 1981. It was the first baseball state title in program history.

Their collective focus now remains fixed on winning a state title in 2021.