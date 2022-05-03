YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The PIAA basketball committee has voted against recommending a shot clock for Pennsylvania high schools on Tuesday.

The vote was 9-5 not in favor of the recommendation.

This comes after the results of a statewide survey that was nearly evenly split.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the votes were 50.8% not in favor compared to 49.2% in favor.

Five hundred and seventy five surveys were returned to the committee.

The PIAA was looking at adding a shot clock for the 2024-25 season and asked the basketball committee for its recommendation.

The board could still vote in favor of a shot clock, however, their next board meeting is May 18.