YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The PIAA basketball committee has voted against recommending a shot clock for Pennsylvania high schools on Tuesday.
The vote was 9-5 not in favor of the recommendation.
This comes after the results of a statewide survey that was nearly evenly split.
According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the votes were 50.8% not in favor compared to 49.2% in favor.
Five hundred and seventy five surveys were returned to the committee.
The PIAA was looking at adding a shot clock for the 2024-25 season and asked the basketball committee for its recommendation.
The board could still vote in favor of a shot clock, however, their next board meeting is May 18.