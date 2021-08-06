PIAA approves merger of two Mercer County football programs

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – On Friday, the PIAA District 10 approved the merger of the West Middlesex and Sharpsville high school football programs.

Both school boards voted separately this past week to make the co-op happen.

Sharpsville will be the host school and retain the Blue Devil’s logo. Right now, they are still working out how to get the West Middlesex band and cheerleaders involved.

With this merger, the team will not be eligible for playoffs this season.

Last season, Sharpsville’s record was 3-5, putting them in 3rd place in Region 1 (Class 2A). West Middlesex Big Reds went 4-3 and took 2nd place in Region 1 (Class A).

