AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Kids at Akron Children’s Hospital were recently visited by a star Cleveland Guardians pitcher.

Triston McKenzie, 25, hung out with multiple kiddos who are patients at the hospital reading with them, playing games and joking around.

Take a look at photos below:

Triston McKenzie with Andrew Miller, age 8. Photo by Ted Stevens at Akron Children’s Hospital

Triston McKenzie with Gabriel Tonni, age 6. Photo by Ted Stevens at Akron Children’s Hospital

Triston McKenzie with Kayden Heilman, age 12. Photo by Ted Stevens at Akron Children’s Hospital

Triston McKenzie with Lacey Atkins, age 7. Photo by Ted Stevens at Akron Children’s Hospital

McKenzie, who made his Cleveland/MLB debut in 2020, is heading to spring training in Arizona with the rest of his team in mid February.

The Guardians season home opener is Friday, April 7, against the Seattle Mariners.