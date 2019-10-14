Photo finish: Ryan Blaney takes top honors at Talladega

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Peak Ford, is introduced before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, Alabama (WKBN) – Hartford native Ryan Blaney took top honors at the rain-shortened 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega on Monday.

Blaney edged Ryan Newman in a photo finish, giving him his third career Cup win, and his first of the year. Blaney is now locked into the third round of the playoffs.

Aric Almirola finished in third place, while Denny Hamlin and Michael McDowell rounded out the top five.

The race was postponed from Sunday after rain paused the action just after the conclusion of Stage 2.