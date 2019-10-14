Photo finish: Ryan Blaney takes top honors at Talladega

LINCOLN, Alabama (WKBN) – Hartford native Ryan Blaney took top honors at the rain-shortened 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega on Monday.
Blaney edged Ryan Newman in a photo finish, giving him his third career Cup win, and his first of the year. Blaney is now locked into the third round of the playoffs.
Aric Almirola finished in third place, while Denny Hamlin and Michael McDowell rounded out the top five.
The race was postponed from Sunday after rain paused the action just after the conclusion of Stage 2.