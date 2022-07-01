PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Philadelphia Phillies have designated former Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado for assignment.

The Phillies claimed Mercado off waivers on June 27.

He appeared in just one game with Philadelphia, striking out in his lone at-bat.

This season, Mercado is batting just .200 with four home runs and 22 RBI’s with two stolen bases.

The 27-year old will now either be traded, placed on outright waivers, or released by the Phillies within the next seven days. If he goes unclaimed, Philadelphia could outright him to Triple-A and retain his rights without him being on the 40-man roster.