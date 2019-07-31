LIVE NOW /
Phillies acquire Corey Dickerson in trade with Pirates

The Pirates receive a player to be named and $250,000 in international signing money.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Corey Dickerson watches his game-winning sacrifice fly to left field

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Corey Dickerson watches his game-winning sacrifice fly to left field off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The Pirates won 6-5. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Phillies have acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named and $250,000 in international signing money.

Dickerson is hitting .317 with 18 doubles, four homers and 25 RBIs with a .931 OPS in 43 games this season. He grounded out as a pinch hitter Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 loss at Cincinnati and could become the first player to play for two teams in one day since Joel Youngblood in 1982 if he arrives in Philadelphia for a night game against San Francisco.

Dickerson won a Gold Glove last year and was an All-Star in 2017 for Tampa Bay.

Philadelphia designated outfielder Dylan Cozens to make room for Dickerson on the 40-man roster.

The Phillies added lefty starter Jason Vargas from the Mets on Monday.

