FARGO, North Dakota (WKBN) – After a 2-1 win overtime win, the Youngstown Phantoms take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Clark Cup Finals to put the Fargo Force on the brink of elimination.

Andon Cerbone once again played hero on Saturday night, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Phantoms the 2-1 win.

It was Miles Gunty back in the first period that opened up the scoring and gave Youngstown a 1-0 lead, his second goal of the Clark Cup Finals.

Youngstown goalie Jacob Fowler once again gave up just a single goal to the 1-seeded Force, registering 30 saves on 31 shot attempts from Fargo.

With a 2-0 series lead, the Phantoms can close it out at home with just one more win. Find the full remaining series schedule below:

Game 3: Fargo at Youngstown (Friday, May 19, at 7:05 p.m.)

Game 4*: Fargo at Youngstown (Saturday, May 20, at 7:05 p.m.)

Game 5*: Youngstown at Fargo (Tuesday, May 23, at 8:05 p.m.)

*If necessary