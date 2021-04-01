Phantoms’ weekend games canceled due to COVID-19 issues

COVID-19 issues have forced the cancellation of this weekend's Phantoms/Gamblers games.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms’ home games against the Green Bay Gamblers scheduled for this weekend will not be played.

They have been declared a no-contest due to COVID-19 issues.

According to the Phantoms’ Twitter account, no one that tested positive for COVID-19 was inside the Covelli Centre.

Per league safety protocols, “minimum standard were not met to play the games.”

The United States Hockey League (USHL) is working with the Phantoms and Gambers to reschedule the games.

Fans can call 330-747-PUCK during normal business hours to exchange tickets.

